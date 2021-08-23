BHS, WHS girls run at Monroe Inv.

MONROE — Neither Blanchester nor Wilmington had a complete team Monday at the Monroe Invitational cross country meet.

Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top county runner, placing 10th in 15:50.2 on a hot and humid day.

Taylor won the team competition with Monroe second.

Emma Damewood ran 15th for Blanchester in 16:55.1.

SUMMARY

August 23, 2021

@Monroe Invitational

Teams

Taylor 22 Monroe 35 Preble Shawnee 82

Individuals

1, Riley Monroe (M) 13:32

10, Madilyn Brausch (W) 15:50.2

15. Emma Damewood (B) 16:55.1

34, Aubrey Stevens (B) 19:34.1

39, Kennedy Moore (W) 20:14.1

41, Haylie Strider (B) 20:46.1

50, Alice Clair (W) 25:07.6