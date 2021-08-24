CMMS golfers open with loss to Kings

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team opened its season Monday to Kings Local at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Colson Morgan was co-match medalist with a 39 for the young Falcons.

Micah Ruther had a 51 and Stormie Stroud followed with a 58. Ethan Kau had 58 and Will McCarty shot 59. Finn Denehy and Sammi Jo VanPelt both shot 62s. Charlotte Robinson carded a 63.

There were five members of the CMMS team playing in their first match. Massie travels to Armco Park golf course Sept. 8 to play Kings Local.