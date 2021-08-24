7-under tops senior field at Elks 797 GC

The team of Gary DeFayette, Gary Bishop, Jim Luck and Doggie Anderson had a 7-under par 28 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 18.

The rest of the field:

30: Steve Olinger, Dave Doyle, Cliff Doyle, Dave Miller.

30: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Keith Hill.

31: Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Jim Jones, Jeff Watkins.

31: French Hatfield, Jim Doak.

32: Don Sicurella, Mark Hess, Jack Carson.

34: Mike Gross, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick, Bruce Barrett.

34: Gary Newbry, John Faul, Bob Vanzant.