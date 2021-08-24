Ellis now tied for first in National standings

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Nathan Ellis slipped into a first-place tie in the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings Tuesday during divisional play at Snow Hill Golf Course.

The Astros standout shot a 43 while Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern carded a 41 to forge a tie at 161 through 36 holes.

Nick Mullen of Bethel-Tate had a 39 to earn medalist honors on the day. He now stands two shots back of the top duo.

Dakota Collom of East Clinton had his low score of the season, shooting a 43.

Andrew Osborn posted the low score for Blanchester, a season league best of 48.

SUMMARY

August 24, 2021

SBAAC National Division

Boys Golf at Snow Hill GC

Teams

Individuals

BT: Nick Mullen 39 AJ Johnson 58 Xavier Vanchure 60 Kaiden Balsheizer 63 Collin Nickell 65 CJ Stober 54

BL: Bryce Bandow 57 Andrew Osborn 48

CNE: Parker Woolery 41 Cooper Woolery 44 Ian Howser 59 Joey Shumard 49

EC: Nathan Ellis 43 Mitchell Ellis 50 Austin Kmatz 61 Aiden Walker 61 Dakota Collom 43

FEL: Austin Huston 44 Caleb Ninnichcuck 50 Tate Liming 50 Riley Laubach 54

GEO: Carson Malott 44 Peyton Schadle 53

WBG: Karson LaGrange 55 Drew Kreimer 61 Evan Sieg 63 Adam Middendorf 55 Lily Brown 60 Ben Watson 66