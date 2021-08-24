Falcons ride noble Steed to season-best 159

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With Andy Steed leading the way, Clinton-Massie had a season best 159 and defeated Legacy Christian by 30 strokes Tuesday in a non-league golf match at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Steed, a freshman, shot a 2-under par 33 to lead the Falcons who are now 19-2 on the year.

Ethan Johnson carded a 39 for Massie while Owen Goodwin came in with 42. Connor Stulz had a 45 as did Logan Miller. Cam Morgan shot a 55.

“This group is fun to watch and are improving every day,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.