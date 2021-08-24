Massie girls soar to 7-1 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Aiden Eades and Hope Roberts scored two goals each as Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 7-1 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division play at Alumni Field.

”Great team effort on both ends of the ball,” CM coaches said in their post-game report. “Proud of the girls for their hard work and team play. We must continue to build from this and get better.”

Katy McGuinness and Kylee Lamb also scored for the Falcons.

The final score for CMHS came on a WHS own goal, the CM coaches said.