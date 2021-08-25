WHS-CJ tennis suspended by lightning

DAYTON — Play was suspended because of lightning Wednesday in the Wilmington tennis match with Chaminade-Julienne.

A makeup date has not been set, WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Claire Burns won the only match completed as her own opponent retired with injury in the second set.

SUMMARY

Augus 25, 2021

@Chaminade-Julienne High School

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Morgan Dean 6-0, retired

2: Jenna Taylor led Mallie Juniewicz 6-3, 2-0 (40-15)

3: Chandni Sharma trailed Lydia Bihn 3-5 (15-15)

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Rory Housh trailed Maria Ely, Olivia Pavisi 0-6, 1-2 (ad out CJ)

2: Josie Heys, Reagan Henry trailed Eve Palmer, Makiah Keeton 2-6, 0-3 (0-15)