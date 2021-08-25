Spartans outlast Ladycats in battle of top teams

BLANCHESTER — In a battle of one-loss teams, Waynesville outlasted Blanchester 3-2 Wednesday in girls tennis action on the BHS courts.

“This is why we schedule teams like this,” Blan coach Matt Sexton said. “We knew they were really good. We had to test ourselves and I’m pleased with how we handled it.

“Overall, it was two very solid D2 teams battling and they got the better of us on this day. It was a great day for tennis.”

Maddy Coyle rallied from a first set loss to win 3-6, 7-5, [10-7].

“I can’t say enough good things about Maddy Coyle,” Sexton said. “This is a kid that worked hard to even be able to play this year. She had the heat issue Monday, comes back out today and guts out an impressive win in a match tiebreak. The match took 2 hours 50 minutes for two sets and a tiebreak. Maddy was 4-5 in the second, then won 7-5, was down 6-2 in the match breaker but won eight of the last nine points. She has a toughness about her unlike any player I’ve ever coached. She just brings her hard hat and goes to work. That was such an amazing win for her.”

Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin were 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 winners in a marathon second doubles match.

Grace Irwin was injured in her second singles match. Sexton said he was concerned but was hoping for good outcome.

“First doubles played against Ashley Tudela, who was a district qualifier in D2 in 2019 and was seeded third in Mason in singles last year before being upset,” said Sexton. “She’s a player. That was a good match for our first doubles. We’ve got to keep working on focusing on us rather than our opponents, but I’m so proud of the way they battled. Second doubles grinded out a very nice win.”

SUMMARY

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Waynesville 3, Blanchester 2

Records: Waynesville 8-1; Blanchester 6-2

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Megan Rieger 3-6, 7-5, [10-7]

2: Kayla Smith (W) d. Grace Irwin 4-3, retired

3: Emily Sauser (W) d. Leah Boegeman 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Ashley Tudela, Amanda Tudela (W) d. Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

2: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin (B) d. Carrianne Everson, Lauren Rieger 6-2, 4-6, 6-3