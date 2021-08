GREEN TOWNSHIP — Playing the front nine at Snow Hill Golf Course, East Clinton dropped a non-league match to Washington Senior 175 to 195.

Nathan Ellis, EC’s top player, was match medalist with a 39.

John Wall of Washington shot a 40.

Also for East Clinton, Dakota Collom carded a 45 and Mitchell Ellis shot a 50. Aiden Walker came in with a 61 and Austin Kmatz had a 62.