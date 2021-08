WASHINGTON CH — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Washington 25-20, 25-14 Wednesday night.

Hadlie Clark had five aces and five digs. Ava Mess finished with three aces, three assists and three kills. Makayla seaman had two aces, three assists and a kill.

Sydney Beiting recorded an ace and a kill. Taylor Barton’s led with five digs. Isabel Creek and Chloe Scott played well defensively at the net.