Jr. varsity Astros take 2 from WCH volleyball

WASHINGTON CH — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Washington 25-13, 25-19 Wednesday in the season opener.

EC coach Bob Malone said his team “came out firing on all cylinders and didn’t let up.” East Clinton had only four service errors, Malone added.

Eryn Bowman had two assists. Jordan Collom had six aces, six assists, a dig and a good pass. Jozie Jones had seven kills, two aces and an assist. Hayley Mess finished with a kill.

Cheyene Reed had a kill, a dig and a good pass. Abbi Reynolds recorded a kill and a good pass. Liz Schiff totaled an ace, a dig and three good passes. Aubrie Simpson had two digs and five good passes. Lauren Stonewall had two aces, two assists, a dig and a good pass.