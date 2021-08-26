EC volleyball opens with tight win over WCH

WASHINGTON CH — After shaking off first-game nerves, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Washington 25-19, 25-23, 26-24 Wednesday in a non-league match to open the season.

“There were a lot of first-game jitters and we missed a lot of serves,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “But it was an awesome first match. The girls had to fight hard for each point and they did that.”

Megan Tong had five aces, four kills, a block, 17 assists and six digs. Libby Evanshine had two aces, 17 kills, 14 assists and eight digs.

“Both of our setters (Megan Tong and Libby Evanshine) had great games. All the girls who played stepped up and made key plays throughout the match,” Sodini said.

Trinity Bain had four digs while Jozie Jones had two kills. Savannah Tolle led with 21 digs. Eryn Bowman had an assist and two digs. Kami Whiteaker finished with five kills, two assists and two digs.

Jordan Collom had seven digs while Kelsi Lilly recorded four kills, an assist and seven digs. Lauren Runyon had four kills, two assists and a dig. Lydia Kessler chipped in with a dig.