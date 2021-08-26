Hurricane blanks Lynchburg-Clay for 1-0 boys soccer win

WILMINGTON — Shaking off a weather delay, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team blanked Lynchburg-Clay 1-0 Wednesday at Alumni Field in a non-league match.

AJ Reagan scored the lone goal in the 29th minute and Cole Bernhardt posted the shutout in net.

Wilmington is now 1-0-1 on the year. Lynchburg is 2-2.

“Great team performance,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “Outstanding effort by our defense as much of the game was played in our half. The boys were persistent and took advantage of opportunities which resulted in the goal.”

The only goal of the game came in the first half. Caleb Macias had a driving run in the Mustangs half. “Some quick 1-2 work by Trevor Billingsley and Bryce Vilvens” led to a put-back goal by Reagan, El-Macharrafie said.

Nathan Wood and Avery Warix showed leadership and poise in the back to help Bernhardt earn the shutout.