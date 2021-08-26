Blan JV volleyball takes down Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team defeated Georgetown 19-25, 25-12, 25-19 Wednesday in the season opener.

Gracie Roy had 14 points with eight aces. Tamaira Stewart had 11 points, six aces and two kills. Alaina Dameron chipped in with nine points, three aces and four kills. Madison Winemiller finished with seven points, four aces, eight set assists and a kill. Sarah Pell recorded three points, an ace and a kill. Bobbie Sue White had two points with an ace.

The BHS coaches said the team had first-match jitters but overcame those to rally for the win.