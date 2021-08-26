BHS shakes off slow start, tops G-Men

GEORGETOWN — Digging out of an early hole, the Blanchester varsity volleyball team opened its season Wednesday with a 26-24, 25-12, 25-21 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play.

The win was not only the first of the year for BHS but the first for new coach Rick Seeling in his BHS debut.

“Looking forward for continuous improvement and more aggressive play as we move forward,” Seeling said. “Impressive how the Wildcats fought back in first set and won in straight sets away from home.”

Seeling said the win was more impressive without all-league captain Summer Schutte, who did not play.

Madison Creager led BHS with nine kills, four points, two aces and 29 passing points. Taylor Combs had 10 points, five aces and 19 passing points. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had three kills, two blocks and 11 passing points. Ainsley Whitaker recorded five kills, five blocks and four service points.

Emma Falgner had 30 passing points to lead Blanchester. Makayla Lanham finished with two kills and 11 passing points. Hope Blankenbeckler had 17 points, four aces and 21 set assists. Payton Johnson chipped in with five kills and four blocks. Madison Winemiller had one service point.