BHS girls win weather-shortened match 3-1

FELICITY — In a weather shortened SBAAC National Division match, the Blanchester girls soccer team defeated Felicity 3-1 Thursday night.

Blanchester is 1-2 overall and 1-1 in National Division play.

Felicity is 0-2 in the conference.

The game was delayed nearly two hours, BHS coach Kristina White said. Play was shortened to just one half because of the weather.

Chloe Paulson gave Blanchester a 1-0 lead then Rylan Cooyle closed out the match with two goals.

Lacie Tedrick had three saves in goal for Blanchester.

Coach White said Tedrick and the BHS defense “did a fantastic job keeping the Cardinals away from scoring range.”