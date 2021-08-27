Bryant, WC cross country preseason news

Football and cross country are in the preseason news for Wilmington College.

Quaker football player Tavion Bryant has been named to the preseason third team All-America squad by D3football.com.

Meanwhile, the WC cross country teams were placed in the Ohio Athletic Conference preseason polls and the men were fifth and the women seventh.

Both cross country teams were sixth in the OAC in 2019 and then competed in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

John Carroll was a unanimous choice as the top team in both men’s and women’s polls.

WC coach Ron Combs said, “I am excited to get the season started. I like the potential of our team.”

Wilmington will host the OAC Championships races for the first time since 2012 at the end of October. The Quakers open the season Sept. 1 at the Ohio Wesleyan Invitational.

Bryant, a fifth year senior and native of Columbus, has been the leader of the Wilmington linebacking core, tallying 31 tackles during the 2021 spring season including a team-high six for loss. The Beechcroft High School graduate was named second team All-America for the 2021 spring season.

Bryant also was named the OAC’s Gene Slaughter Award winner as the league’s top linebacker as well as earning All-OAC defensive recognition.

Wilmington opens the 2021 fall season against Southern Virginia University on Sept. 4. Kickoff from Williams Stadium is slated for 1:30 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-2.jpg

NOTE: David Wahl III contributed information on the cross country preseason poll.

