WHS finally opens season, tops Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — A strong start and strong finish helped the Wilmington High School volleyball team open its season Thursday with a 25-10, 23-25, 25-20, 25-9 win over Hillsboro.

The non-league match was the first for WHS who had a couple matches postponed, coach Jenna Persinger said.

“Great team win,” Persinger said. “I thought the girls did a nice job of following through with our gameplan, making adjustments and just working out some of those first-match kinks. A great first night for us.”

The junior varsity squad also was victorious in two sets.