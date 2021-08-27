Reading posts tough win over CM volleyball

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team dropped a non-league match Thursday to Reading 14-25, 22-25, 21-25.

“Just ran into a tough team and did not match the energy that we had Monday against Hillsboro,” coach Emilie Fisher said. “The team is playing tough and still showing the fight to not give up, but we have just ran into really good teams to start our season. We have to stay confident and trust what we are doing.”

Kinsey Beam had three aces, eight digs, three kills and a block. Natalee Hillman had three kills and 11 assists. Anna Jones chipped in three kills. Maddie Phipps totaled four digs and an ace. Laila Davis played strong at the net with five kills and two blocks.

Holly Young led with four aces while also posting 11 digs and an assist. Maddie Ward had two digs, seven assists and an ace. Mackenzie Peters had four kills while Breckin Harner had three kills and a dig.