Clinton-Massie’s season opening football game will have to wait another day.

The Falcons, who did not have an opponent for week 1, were scheduled to play at Anderson Friday night.

But a late-blooming thunderstorm poured strong rain and lightning on Anderson High School.

The result was the game was postponed to 10 a.m. Saturday.

The freshman and junior varsity teams will be combined and play 5 p.m. Monday at Clinton-Massie.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_FB2_cmrain1ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_FB2_cmrain2ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark