North Union tops Blanchester in game called at halftime

RICHWOOD — In a battle of Wildcats, it was all North Union Friday night.

The home team returned the opening kickoff 80 yards and cruised to a 40-0 win over Blanchester.

It was 40-0 North Union at halftime. Prior to the start of the third quarter, lightning halted play. Faced with a second half running clock, both teams decided to call the game at the half.

North Union used big plays on offense to win the game. NU had a 20 yard gain on the next series that led to a 14-0 advantage.

After another BHS punt, North Union scored on a 56 yard scoring play and a 20-0 lead.

Up 27-0, North Union had a 78-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 33-0 lead.

