6-under wins Community at Elks 797 GC

The team of Rocky Long, Pete Fentress, D. Bullock and Joe Vann had a 6-under par 29 and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 13, 14, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

29: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins.

30: Jim Doak, Bob Vanzant.

30: Gary Bishop, Jack Carson, French Hatfield, Mark Hess.

31: Steve Olinger, Bob Kemp, Ron Friedlander, Soloman Gomez.

32: Don Sicurella, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner.

33: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick.