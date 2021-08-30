Falcons on top at Majestic, American golf race tightens

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Things got a lot tighter in the SBAAC American Division boys golf standings.

League leader Batavia still sits in first place but the Bulldogs lost strokes Monday to the home-standing Clinton-Massie squad at Majestic Springs Golf Course. Massie shaved nine strokes off the difference and Wilmington gained eight strokes.

Among individual golfers there are five golfers within three strokes for the top five spots.

Ty Shepherd of Batavia was medalist with a 37 and is one shot off the lead of Jacob Riffe of New Richmond. Andy Steed of Massie and Austin Hensley are also one stroke behind Riffe. Ethan Hensley of Batavia is three shots back.

With their strong show, Clinton-Massie is seven shots back of Batavia for first place in the team standings while Wilmington is 41 shots back in fourth place.

On Monday, Ethan Johnson led the Falcons with a 39 while Conner Stulz had a personal best 40. Steed and Logan Miller both came in with 41s as the Falcons had the low team total of the day with a 161.

“It was finally nice to get the win,” CM coach Phil Larrick said, noting his team now sports a 25-2 record.

For Wilmington, Corrick DeBoard and Tommy Halloran both had 39s to lead the way while Dylan Cole came in with a 40.

SUMMARY

August 30, 2021

SBAAC American Div.

Boys Golf Outing

@Majestic Springs Golf Course

Teams

Clinton-Massie 161 Wilmington 162 Batavia 170 New Richmond 174 Goshen 193 Western Brown 218

Individuals

CM: Ethan Johnson 39 Andy Steed 41 Owen Goodwin 44 Logan Miller 41 Cam Morgan 49 Conner Stulz 40

WHS: Braydon Conley 45 Dylan Cole 40 Tommy Halloran 39 Devon Snyder 44 Braydon Black 46 Corrick DeBoard 39

BAT: Ty Shepherd 37 Austin Hensley 45 Ethan Hensley 44 Josh Berger 44 Issac Bell 59 Matthew Conover 50

NR: Jacob Riffe 39 Spencer Ast 42 Nick Stoffel 47 Brady Merz 52 Conner Fouss 47 Caleb Stephen 46

GOS: Quentin Rice 45 Jaxson Litzau 45 Ryan Abeling 51 Nathan Foster 57 Cohen Hamann 53 Kaydin Hahn 52

WB: Luke Bronson 56 Levi Holden 64 Kaden Patten 44 Logan Maham 58