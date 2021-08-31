Nared book signing set for Sept. 11

During his days as a Wilmington High School basketball player, Greg Nared was the high school version of Magic Johnson — a tall point guard who could score, rebound and pass the ball to teammates.

Though he racked up many assists during his Hurricane career, Nared’s greatest contribution to the sports world may well be his just-released book — The Ultimate Assist: Helping our children succeed in sports and in life.

Nared will have a book signing at Fred Summers Court 2-5 p.m. Sept. 11.

The book is now available for purchase by going to Nared’s website, gregnared.com.

Nared was a basketball and football standout at WHS, receiving Division I college offers in both sports. He attended the University of Maryland and played basketball for the Terrapins. He then worked 15 years for Nike, primarily as Tiger Woods business manager. After a year of working with Michelle Wie with the William Morris Agency, Nared started his own sports management agency.

In the book, Nared equips parents to support their child’s pursuit of high-level athletic success, while also teaching the art of leveraging the youth sports experience to develop healthy, successful, and socially responsible individuals.

Nared raised two highly successful daughters, Jackie and Jaime, both of whom reached the pinnacle of elite athletics, professional sports.

Jaime Nared played four years of basketball at the University of Tennessee then was drafted by the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

Jackie Nared Hairston, currently an assistant coach for the University of Oregon women’s basketball team, was a two-time all-league basketball player for St. Mary’s (Calif.) University.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_NaredCover.jpg