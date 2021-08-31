WC women set to open with Ohio Wesleyan

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College women’s soccer team opens the 2021 fall season at home vs. Ohio Wesleyan Wednesday. First touch at Williams Stadium is 7 p.m.

The Fightin’ Quakers finished the 2021 spring season with a 5-4-2 record, won an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) tournament home game and were within one game of the conference final. The Bishops did not play during the 2021 season.

On the local front, Jenna Victor, a Wilmington High School graduate, is a junior at WC. Sam Barnes, from Clinton-Massie, is a freshman. Little Miami has a trio of Quakers on the roster — senior Peyton Pakozdi, senior Cierra Kolar and sophomore Mackenzie Faul.

Steve Spirk returns to coach his 29th year for the Wilmington women’s soccer team. Spirk has led the Quakers to six NCAA Division III tournament appearances including five berths in the regional semifinal (“Sweet 16”) round. Six Wilmington teams have claimed regular season conference titles under Spirk’s tutelage including three OAC titles in a span of four years from 2000-03.

Wilmington is returning goalkeeper Lauren Galloway. The junior had 80 saves to lead the OAC. The Quakers are returning Abby Spirk who made second team All-OAC, as well as Lauren Galloway and Mackenzie Weaver who were given honorable mention All-OAC.

Wilmington is 4-5-1 against OWU in their past 10 matchups, two of which were in the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Tournament.

