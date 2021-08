Heys returns to lead WC cross country

Simon Heys had his sophomore season at Wilmington College cancelled by the pandemic.

Rest assured his running was not.

The Wilmington High School graduate is the top runner for the Quakers as he enters his junior year. As a freshman, Heys was 15th in the OAC Championship race.

Ron Combs is in his 25th season as the WC cross country coach. He is assisted by Pierce Burnam, Tony Goodrich, Tristen Durr and Kyle Wolf.

Wilmington College opens its season Wednesday at the Ohio Wesleyan Invitational.

Other local runners on the men’s team include sophomore Tyler Parks (WHS), sophomore Aidan Henson (East Clinton) as well as Leesburg Fairfield graduates and WC freshmen Cohen Frost, Blake Haines and Brett Haines.

For the WC women, freshman Skye Carpenter (WHS), sophomore AJ Houseman (Clinton-Massie), junior Savannah Rhodes (Blanchester) and sophomore Jordan Snarr (WHS)

The Wilmington College men’s cross country team, from left to right, front row, Simon Heys, Cohen Frost, George Rickett, Noah Tobin, Tyler Parks, Austin Wampler, Brant Haines; back row, Head Coach Ron Combs, Evan Brandon, Patrick Bay, Eric Reynolds, Josh Cyrus, Aidan Henson, Justin Weckler, Blake Haines, Gage Clemens, Hunter Morgan, Assistant Coach Tristen Durr. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_CC_wcmen.jpg The Wilmington College men’s cross country team, from left to right, front row, Simon Heys, Cohen Frost, George Rickett, Noah Tobin, Tyler Parks, Austin Wampler, Brant Haines; back row, Head Coach Ron Combs, Evan Brandon, Patrick Bay, Eric Reynolds, Josh Cyrus, Aidan Henson, Justin Weckler, Blake Haines, Gage Clemens, Hunter Morgan, Assistant Coach Tristen Durr. Wilmington College The Wilmington College women’s cross country team, from left to right, front row, Taylor Cooper, Bree Gregory, Bella Stevens, Kolby Gluchowski, Kaitlyn Rauch, Savannah Rhodes; back row, Head Coach Ron Combs, Morgan Fleischer, Jordan Snarr, Molly Hafer, Julia Bystrom, Skye Carpenter, Assistant Coach Tristen Durr. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_CC_wcwomen.jpg The Wilmington College women’s cross country team, from left to right, front row, Taylor Cooper, Bree Gregory, Bella Stevens, Kolby Gluchowski, Kaitlyn Rauch, Savannah Rhodes; back row, Head Coach Ron Combs, Morgan Fleischer, Jordan Snarr, Molly Hafer, Julia Bystrom, Skye Carpenter, Assistant Coach Tristen Durr. Wilmington College