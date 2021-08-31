Bellbrook blanks Wilmington in girls tennis

BELLBROOK — The Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Bellbrook 5-0 Tuesday in a non-league match at the Quail Run Racquet Club.

The match started on the outdoor courts at QRRC but then moved indoors as inclement weather moved in to the area.

Maya Brink, a state qualifier at doubles, defeated Claire Burns in a epic singles match 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 5-10.

Jenna Taylor was defeated by Nitika Arora, who paired with Brink at state, in straight sets.

SUMMARY

August 31, 2021

@Quail Run Racquet Club

Singles

1: Claire Burns was def by Maya Brink 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 5-10

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Nitika Arora 0-6, 0-6

3: Chandni Sharma was def by Maddie Chappars 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Layna Holmes were def by Katuri Desling, Yuna Pham 1-6, 1-6

2: Reagan Henry, Rory Housh were def by Kirsten Thomas, Abby Howard 0-6, 0-6