LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-7, 25-15 Tuesday night.

Jordan Collom had two aces, a set assist and a perfect pass. Jozie Jones finished with two kills, nine aces and a block. Hayley Mess had an ace while Lauren Stonewall had an ace and a set assist.

Abbi Reynolds contributed three aces and Liz Schiff chipped in with a perfect pass. Aubrie Simpson recorded two perfect passes.