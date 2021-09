OWENSVILLE — For the first time since 2010, the Blanchester volleyball team defeated Clermont Northeastern in a regular season match.

The Ladycats and Rockets went toe to toe for five sets with Blanchester prevailing in a nail-biter 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 28-26, 16-14.

Blanchester is 2-1 in the SBAAC National Division with the win.

Clermont Northeastern drops to 1-2 in division play as well.