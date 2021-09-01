CNE tops East Clinton in girls tennis 4-1

LEES CREEK — Playing in a light sprinkle much of the match, East Clinton was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 4-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis at ECHS.

East Clinton is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the division.

CNE is 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the league, just a half game behind National frontrunner Blanchester.

MacKenzie Woodward and Stephanie Lambert won at second doubles for the Astros.

Coach Doug Stehlin said Jenna Stanley played well at third singles, falling 7-5, 2-6, 2-6. The doubles team of Myah Anteck and Katie Carey also played well in a losing effort.

SUMMARY

August 31, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Clermont NE 4 East Clinton 1

Singles

1: Emmy Chambliss was def by Mackenzie Tuiner 0-6, 0-6

2: Kailyn Mason was def by Madison Tuiner 0-6, 1-6

3: Jenna Stanley was def by Shelby Ruehl 7-5, 2-6, 2-6

Doubles

1: Katie Carey, Myah Anteck were def by Lily Braden, Zoe Moore 4-6, 6-7

2: Stephanie Lambert, MacKenzie Woodward won by forfeit.