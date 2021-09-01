CNE tops East Clinton in girls tennis 4-1

LEES CREEK — Playing in a light sprinkle much of the match, East Clinton was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 4-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis at ECHS.
East Clinton is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the division.
CNE is 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the league, just a half game behind National frontrunner Blanchester.
MacKenzie Woodward and Stephanie Lambert won at second doubles for the Astros.
Coach Doug Stehlin said Jenna Stanley played well at third singles, falling 7-5, 2-6, 2-6. The doubles team of Myah Anteck and Katie Carey also played well in a losing effort.
SUMMARY
August 31, 2021
@East Clinton High School
Clermont NE 4 East Clinton 1
Singles
1: Emmy Chambliss was def by Mackenzie Tuiner 0-6, 0-6
2: Kailyn Mason was def by Madison Tuiner 0-6, 1-6
3: Jenna Stanley was def by Shelby Ruehl 7-5, 2-6, 2-6
Doubles
1: Katie Carey, Myah Anteck were def by Lily Braden, Zoe Moore 4-6, 6-7
2: Stephanie Lambert, MacKenzie Woodward won by forfeit.