WB stays unbeaten in American with win over WHS

WILMINGTON — Western Brown remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division volleyball standings with a 25-11, 25-20, 13-25, 25-13 win Tuesday over Wilmington at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington is 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the division.

Western Brown is 7-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Caroline Diels had 10 kills, 10 aces, two assists, 11 digs and three blocks. Brynn Bryant had seven kills, 10 set assists, five aces and 10 digs for Wilmington.

Ashley Delph had two kills, a dig and two blocks. Sydney McCord had a kill, two aces and three blocks. Banesa Morales finished with three kills, an assist, an ace and eight digs.

Kayla O’Dell had an ace. Lexus Reiley totaled three kills and two blocks. Jena Rhoads contributed three aces and 12 digs. Lisbon Smith had a kill and five digs for the Hurricane.