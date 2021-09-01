EC volleyball stays unbeaten with 3-0 win

LEES CREEK — Remaining unbeaten, East Clinton blitzed Georgetown 25-8, 25-14, 25-21 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division volleyball at the EC gym.

East Clinton is 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Georgetown goes to 0-2 in the National Division.

Eryn Bowman had a kill, an ace and two digs for EC. Jordan Collom had an ace and two digs. Libby Evanshine finished with 14 kills, four aces, eight assists, three blocks and a dig. Lydia Kessler chipped in with a dig. Kelsi Lilly had two kills, two blocks and a dig.

Anna Malone’s numbers were two kills and a block. Lauren Runyon contributed six kills and an ace. Savannah Tolle had two aces and five digs. Megan Tong led with 16 assists and also had an ace. Kami Whiteaker had two kills and a block.