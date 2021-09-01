National Division football teams off to great start

Through two weeks of the football season, a couple of things jump out when looking at the SBAAC American and National divisions.

One, the National Division is a combined 9-2 while the American is an unimpressive 2-8.

Not saying National teams are better than American teams but the records are noticeable.

Also as you read the rest of this report, you’ll notice many teams have been more run-centric on offense. With passers getting so much attention at the professional and collegiate level, many high schools still prefer to run the football for success.

Not all, of course. Western Brown and Fayetteville will throw a lot but there’s Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Williamsburg leading the charge for the old ground and pound offense.

Here’s a look around the SBAAC, sans Clinton County teams:

New Richmond: Lost to McNicholas 34-14, a game scheduled only after the Lions’ game with Bethel-Tate was cancelled by Covid-19.

Williamsburg: Trystan Gries rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats 49-14 win over St. Bernard. WHS had a 31-2 run-pass ration on offense. On defense, Mason Thomas had five solo tackles for Williamsburg. Gries has 408 yard and 7 TDs on the year.

Western Brown: In a 43-26 win over Washington, the Broncos were once again flying high on offense as Drew Novak passed for 333 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and another score. Dylan Novak had 138 yards and a touchdown on six catches. Matthew Frye led WB with seven tackles and two interceptions. Drew Novak had 668 yards and 7 TDs passing to go along with 233 yards and 5 TDs rushing. Logan Campbell has 10 catches in two games while Matthew Osborne had 4 TDs on 7 catches. Frye has 10 tackles and 3 picks in 2 wins.

Fayetteville-Perry: Like Drew Novak, Levi Wiederhold of Fayetteville-Perry was at it again. In a 44-13 win over the Gamble Gators, Levi had 270 yards and three touchdowns pass and 42 yards and two scores on the ground. Blake Coffman caught six passes for 109 yards while Damion Kistler had two receiving TDs. On defense, AJ Attinger led with 10 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Wiederhold has 669 yards and 7 TDs passing and 115 yards and 2 TDs rushing. Kistler has 4 TDs on 11 catches. Jayden Bradshaw has 17 receptions in 2 games.

Clermont NE: The Rockets defense held Miami Valley Christian to 108 total yards in a 14-0 win. Andrew McIntosh had eight solos while Jake Mott and Zach Hopkins had six each. Mott and Grant Brown had fumble recoveries. Mitchel Braden intercepted a pass. Mott had 113 yards rushing as CNE average 7.4 yards per carry on 27 attempts. In 2 games, Mott has 213 yards and 1 TD rushing, 3 pass attempts for 84 yards, 5 pass receptions for 49 yards, 12 solo tackles and a fumble recovery.

Goshen: The Warriors are struggling. They lost to Hillsboro last week 20-13. No statistics, individually or for the team, were available on the SBAAC website.

Bethel-Tate: Had its game at New Richmond cancelled by Covid-19.

