Week 3 Preview: Mt. Healthy at Wilmington

Wilmington is off to its first 0-2 start since the 2013 season when the Hurricane took a pair of losses at the hands of Fayette County teams Miami Trace and Washington Senior.

Friday night when Mt. Healthy comes to town, the Hurricane will be looking to avoid an 0-3 for the first time since 2002 when they started 0-4. That mark is somewhat tainted as WHS lost two games by forfeit for using an ineligible player.

Kickoff against the Owls Friday night at Alumni Field is set for 7 p.m.

The Hurricane has lost two shootouts to Ross and Miami Trace.

Wilmington’s offense, led by a ground attack averaging more than 250 yards per game, has been good. The defense has struggled, allowing 90 points.

Thad Stuckey has 244 yards and three touchdowns while QB Cameron McEvoy has 226 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Though inconsistent from play to play, the offensive line is playing better, Killen said.

“They are led by seniors Andrew Stewart, Remington Smith, juniors Zeth Cowin, Garrett Steinmetz and Chase Pickard,” he said.

Isaiah Rigling has been the big play threat in the receiving game, hauling in seven McEvoy passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Snell leads the WHS defense with 12 solo tackles while Brett Brooks and Darrick Perdue have 10 solos each. Wilmington has caused just one turnover through two games, keeping the defense on the field for long periods of time.

Mt. Healthy opened with a 27-7 loss to Badin then defeated Ponitz 41-9 last week. The Owls are led on offense by Isaiah Daniels who has 100 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. On defense, Nehemiah Reid has 14 solos while Anthony Horton has 10.

“They have two running backs who are pretty dynamic and they both run really hard,” Killen said. “We are going to have to get them before they get going. Their defense is very aggressive and flies to the football.”

Cameron McEvoy has been solid as a passer and rusher this season for the Hurricane.

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

