Wilmington defeated by Chaminade-Julienne 3-2

WILMINGTON — Chaminade-Julienne defeated Wilmington 3-2 Wednesday in a non-league match at the WHS tennis courts.
Wilmington goes to 3-4 with the loss.
The match started on Aug. 25 but was delayed by inclement weather.
Jenna Taylor pulled off a big win at second singles 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
“Jenna was able to battle back after dropping a very close second set,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Great mental focus to turn the match around. Just as coach (Jim) Brooks from C-J said, Jenna handled the match like the senior she is.”
Claire Burns had defeated her opponent prior to the restart.
SUMMARY
September 1, 2021
@Wilmington High School
Chaminade-Julienne 3 Wilmington 2
Singles
1: Claire Burns def Morgan Dean 6-0, retired
2: Jenna Taylor def Mollie Juniewicz 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
3: Chandni Sharma was def by Lydia Bihn 3-6, 4-6
Doubles
1: Cary Holliday, Rory Housh were def by Maria Ely, Olivia Pavisi 0-6, 2-6
2: Josie Heys, Reagan Henry were def by Eve Palmer, Makiah Keeton 2-6, retired