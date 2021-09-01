Wilmington defeated by Chaminade-Julienne 3-2

WILMINGTON — Chaminade-Julienne defeated Wilmington 3-2 Wednesday in a non-league match at the WHS tennis courts.

Wilmington goes to 3-4 with the loss.

The match started on Aug. 25 but was delayed by inclement weather.

Jenna Taylor pulled off a big win at second singles 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

“Jenna was able to battle back after dropping a very close second set,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Great mental focus to turn the match around. Just as coach (Jim) Brooks from C-J said, Jenna handled the match like the senior she is.”

Claire Burns had defeated her opponent prior to the restart.

SUMMARY

September 1, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Chaminade-Julienne 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Morgan Dean 6-0, retired

2: Jenna Taylor def Mollie Juniewicz 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

3: Chandni Sharma was def by Lydia Bihn 3-6, 4-6

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Rory Housh were def by Maria Ely, Olivia Pavisi 0-6, 2-6

2: Josie Heys, Reagan Henry were def by Eve Palmer, Makiah Keeton 2-6, retired