Ellis shoots 41 but Hurricane tops Astros at SHGC

GREEN TOWNSHIP — With five sub-50 scores, Wilmington defeated East Clinton 177 to 201 in boys golf at Snow Hill Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.

Nathan Ellis of East Clinton earned medalist honors with a 41 on the front nine.

Tommy Halloran of Wilmington had a 42 to pace the Hurricane attack.

Corrick DeBoard, Dylan Coyle and Braydon Conley had 45s for Zach Williams’ WHS squad. Braydon Black shot a 49 and Phil Fulton carded a 53.

For EC, Austin Kmatz followed Ellis with a 49. Mitchell Ellis had a 54 and Aiden Walker shot a 57.