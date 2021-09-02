WC women second to OWU in CC relay

POWELL — The Wilmington College women’s cross country team waited 655 days to compete.
They couldn’t wait any longer.
The Fightin’ Quakers finished second to Ohio Wesleyan in a two-team relay meet to open the 2021 season Wednesday afternoon.
Junior Milena Wahl and freshman Kolby Gluchowski led the team as the duo ran 40:12 over the six mile race to snag a second place finish at the relay.
“It was exciting to get the season going tonight,” said coach Ron Combs. “The team fought hard, and I think Saturday’s race will be a better gauge of what we are capable of this season.”
The Quakers head out of state to compete at the Grizzly Invitational in Shelbyville, Ind. Saturday.