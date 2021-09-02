Cross country men open season with win at OWU

POWELL — After 655 days without cross country competition, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team started the 2021 season in style with a victory at the OWU Relay.

The Quakers finished 1-3-5 with the split duo squads with Ohio Wesleyan University taking the second and fourth place spots.

Junior Simon Heys and freshman Cohen Frost led the way with a 30:32 finish over six miles. The third place finishing duo for the Quakers were sophomores Tyler Parks and Noah Tobin (31:25).

“The relay format was a good way to open the season and was a different experience for our team,” said WC head coach Ron Combs. “I like the progress we have made in the first two weeks.”

The Quakers head to the Grizzly Invitational Saturday in Shelbyville, Ind. for the first 8-kilometer race for the team since 2019.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-1.jpg