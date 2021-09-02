Bishops top Quakers in soccer opener 3-1

WILMINGTON — Ohio Wesleyan University scored two second-half goals to break a 1-1 halftime score and earn a 3-1 win over the Wilmington College women’s soccer team in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday at Townsend Field.

The Quakers opened the game aggressively, quickly putting the ball in the back of the net. Unfortunately, the goal was disallowed due to an offside call.

In the 11th minute, Makayla Watkins scored an unassisted goal to put Ohio Wesleyan up 1-0.

The Quakers again had an impressive build up and, in the 23rd minute, Maddie Scott scored her first goal of the season, assisted by Tiffany Hayes, to tie the game 1-1 and it stayed even going into the half.

Ohio Wesleyan took the lead for good in the 54th minute on a goal by Avery Maxeiner, assisted by Watkins. Wilmington had chances late, but was unable to capitalize.

Lauren Galloway faced 14 shots and saved 11. Maddie Scott and Tiffany Hayes had one shot apiece for Wilmington.

The Quakers (0-1-0) will play Mount Saint Joseph University (0-1-0) at MSJ 8 p.m. Friday.

