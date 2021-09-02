Johns wins motorcycle racing championship

Wilmington resident Jerry Johns III is the 2021 Kenda US Sprint Enduro B Class Champion, riding his KTM 450sxf.

The championship comes as no surprise to those who know Johns. He’s been on a motorcycle since shortly after he could walk.

“I’ve been ridding and racing competitively for 21 years now,” said Johns, who is now 25.

The US Sprint Enduro is an AMA (American Motorcyclist Association) off-road featured series. Johns raced in six two-day events in South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. He won every two-day event except one, when he took second place.

The championship consisted of six two-day events where riders competed in the woods as well as on an open course track. Each event’s overall results were from a combination of both days of racing for that round. The rider with the lowest time to have completed all tests was the winner.

“I enjoy the fact of being on edge the whole time while the adrenaline is pumping, also knowing that everyone out there on the track is wanting that number one spot and one mistake can cost you your whole weekend and a chance at the championship,” Johns said.

Johns is a 2015 graduate of Wilmington High School and a 2016 graduate of Motorcycle Mechanic Institute in Orlando, Fla. He was sponsored this season by Hoosier Tires, Steve Hollingsworth at FastLap Suspension and Clinton County Motorspo,rts.

Johns is currently employed at R&L Carriers and is operating his own motorcycle shop here in Wilmington.

Jerry Johns III won the 2021 Kenda US Sprint Enduro B Class Championship, riding his KTM 450sxf. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_RAC_johns1.jpg Jerry Johns III won the 2021 Kenda US Sprint Enduro B Class Championship, riding his KTM 450sxf. Submitted Photo Jerry Johns III is a 2015 graduate of Wilmington High School and has a motorcycle shop in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_RAC_johns2.jpg Jerry Johns III is a 2015 graduate of Wilmington High School and has a motorcycle shop in Wilmington. Submitted Photo