WHS volleyball corrals Mustangs 3-0

WILMINGTON — Wilmington had no trouble Wednesday night with Lynchburg in a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 volleyball win at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane improves to 3-1 on the year.

Lisbon Smith had a kill, eight digs and two blocks. Jena Rhoads finished with an assist, two aces and nine digs. Lexus Reiley contributed a kill and a block.

Kayla O’Dell had a kill four assists, an ace and two digs. Banesa Morales totaled two kills, an ace and three digs. Lexi McKee-Cole chipped in with a dig. Sydney McCord had six kills, four aces.

Caroline Diels had five kills, 13 assists, three aces and four digs. Ashley Delph had five kills and three blocks. Maliyah Burris had an ace while Brynn Bryant had nine kills, nine assists, eight set assists an six digs.