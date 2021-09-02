Ladycats get match in, beat G-Men 5-0

BLANCHESTER — Finally, the Blanchester tennis team was able to play a match this week.

With four on the schedule, it was supposed to be another busy week but cancellations and postponed reduced the schedule to one match.

The result was a 5-0 win over Georgetown Thursday on the BHS courts in SBAAC National Division play.

“It was a bummer to only get one of our four matches in this week, but I like how well we played,” BHS head coach Matt Sexton said. “I feel like this team has worked hard to get better. I’m pleased with where we are.”

SUMMARY

Thursday, September 2, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, Georgetown 0

Records: Blanchester 8-2 (4-0 SBC National); Georgetown 0-4 (0-4)

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle d. Maria Farst 6-0, 6-0

2: Annie Trovillo d. Haley Newberry 6-0, 6-2

3: Rianna Mueller d. Natalie McCann 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin d. Becca McCann, Erin Stansbury 6-2, 6-1

2: Leah Boegeman, Carolyn Bockhorst d. Lillian Gray, Lilly Shafer 6-0, 6-0