WHS tennis keeps pace with Goshen atop American Division

WILMINGTON — Keeping pace with fellow league unbeaten Goshen, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Batavia 4-1 Thursday in American Division competition on the WHS courts.

“This was a nice team effort to pick up another league win,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “With eight matches and two tournaments already under our belts, we’ve packed in a ton of tennis into August since two-a-days August 2. I could not be more pleased with our team chemistry, commitment to improvement, and level of play so far.”

The win pushes Wilmington to 4-0 in the division, tied with Goshen for the top spot. The Hurricane is 4-4 overall.

Wilmington is scheduled to face Goshen for the first time this season on Tuesday at WHS.

“We’re ready for a well-deserved break over Labor Day weekend before we hit the ground running Tuesday with a big league match on our home courts against a confident and undefeated Goshen team,” said Cooper. “I can’t say enough how proud I am of these players. We’ve had the most grueling schedule of any team in the area with tough matches against Mason, Centerville, Bellbrook, Sycamore, and Chaminade-Julienne. We’re a better team for it.”

SUMMARY

September 2, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4 Batavia 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Elise Neal 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Mikayla Rash 6-4, 6-2

3: Chandni Sharma def Jenna DeRose 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Avni Patel were def by Cody Berry, Kennedy Williams 2-6, 2-6

2: Layna Holmes, Reagan Henry def Grace Brown, Paige Collier 6-2, 6-1