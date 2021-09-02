Hurricane blanks Falcons to stay unbeaten 5-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With five different players scoring goals, the Wilmington boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division play at Frank Irelan Field.

“Another solid shutout led by Cole Bernhardt in goal,” WHS head coach Imad El-Macharrafie said.

Bernhardt had three saves in goal to post the shutout for WHS. The Hurricane has now outscored its opponents 14-2 in five matches this season, allowing goals in just two matches.

With the win, the Hurricane improves to 4-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the American Division.

The Falcons are at 0-3 overall, 0-2 in the American.

Javier Becerril, Nathan Wood, Caleb Macias, Bryce Vilvens and Manny Castillo scored goals for the Hurricane.

AJ Reagan had two assists while Macias, Alyk Lippincott and Wood had one assist each for Wilmington in the win.

“It was exciting to see five different players score,” El-Macharrafie said. “We saw good effort across the field from all positions. Trevor Billinglsey didnt make the stat line but had one of his best games.”