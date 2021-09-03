McGuinness nets 5, helps CM brew 12-0 win over Stivers

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Katie McGuinness goal-scoring spree continued Thursday in a 12-0 for Clinton-Massie girls soccer over Stivers at Frank Irelan Field.
McGuinness had five goals as the Falcons improved to 3-0. She had four goals in Massie’s win over New Richmond.
Aiden Eades had three goals while Kenley Robinson, Hope Roberts, Kayla Wilson and Marina Feldhause had one goal each.
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
