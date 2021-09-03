McGuinness nets 5, helps CM brew 12-0 win over Stivers

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Katie McGuinness goal-scoring spree continued Thursday in a 12-0 for Clinton-Massie girls soccer over Stivers at Frank Irelan Field.

McGuinness had five goals as the Falcons improved to 3-0. She had four goals in Massie’s win over New Richmond.

Aiden Eades had three goals while Kenley Robinson, Hope Roberts, Kayla Wilson and Marina Feldhause had one goal each.