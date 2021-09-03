BHS volleyball rallies to be CNE on the road

The Blanchester volleyball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 28-26, 16-14 in SBAAC National Division competition.

“After being down 2-1 and coming back to win a nail-biter on the road is impressive,” BHS coach Rick Seeling said. “We had just enough to earn this hard-fought victory.”

Madison Creager had 17 points, four aces, 11 kills and eight digs to lead the Ladycats.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had eight points, an ace and three kills. Hope Blankenbeckler had eight points, an ace, six assists and two digs. Makayla Lanham contributed six points, three kills and four digs. Summer Schutte recorded five points, an ace, two kills and 16 set assists in her return to action.

Ema Falgner chipped in with five points and nine digs. Ainsley Whitaker had two points, three kills and three blocks. Taylor Combs finished with two points while Payton Johnson had two kills and four blocks at the net.