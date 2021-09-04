Week 3 Final: Clinton-Massie 44 Fenwick 0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie completely dominated Fenwick 44-0 Friday night at Frank Irelan Field.

Clinton-Massie is 1-1 while Fenwick falls to 2-1. Coming in to the game, Fenwick had outscored its two opponents 41-2.

The shutout loss was the first such defeat for Fenwick since losing to Belmont 12-0 in Week 2 of the 2017 season.

The game Friday night was supposed to be a showdown between two teams destined for the post-season.

As things turned out, Massie started fast and simply never gave Fenwick a chance.

Kody Zantene, who did just about everything in this one, had a defensive interception on the first possession of the game. He finished with two interceptions and two touchdown passes.

In the wake of Zantene’s first interception, Massie went on to put together one of the more dominant halves of football against a good team over the first two quarters as seen in recent memory.

Massie outgained Fenwick 297 to 51. The ground game was its usual bulldozer self, gaining 254 yards on 31 attempts.

In the first half, Carson Vanhoose ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while Colton Trampler had 43 yards, Carter Frank 40 and Kody Zantene 31.

In the end, Massie held a 414-131 advantage in yards, including a 332 to 62 advantage in rushing.

Vanhoose had 146 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushes. Colton Trampler scored twice and Carter Frank added another touchdown on the ground.

Dawson Conley and Keegan Lamb caught scoring passes from Zantene.

Trampler had a fumble recovery. Lamb led with four total tackles. Gavin Avey had 3.5 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Grant Moorman and Braden Rolf also had three tackles each. Gabe McDowell also had a big defensive play in the win.

SUMMARY

September 3, 2021

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 44 Fenwick 0

F^0^0^0^0^^0

CM^7^21^16^0^^44

First Quarter

CM: Carson Vanhoose 3 yard run. Ean McGuinness PAT, 7:41

Second Quarter

CM: Carter Frank 14 yard run. Ean McGuinness PAT, 8:54

CM: Colton Trampler 1 yard run. Ean McGuinness PAT, 5:26

CM: Dawson Conley 5 yard pass from Kody Zantene. Ean McGuinness PAT, 1:07

Third Quarter

CM: Colton Trampler 2 yard run. Ean McGuinness PAT, 11:15

CM: Punt formation safety, 7:36

CM: Keegan Lamb 39 yard pass from Kody Zantene. Ean McGuinness PAT, 5:05

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

