East Clinton JV volleyball takes 2 from Miami Trace

EBER — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Miami Trace 27-25, 25-15 Saturday in a non-league match.

East Clinton, 4-0 on the season, had Eryn Bowman with five points, three set assists and two perfect passes. Jordan Collom finished with two aces, a perfect pass, a dig, three set assists and a kill. Jozie Jones totaled four aces, nine points, a dig and three kills.

Hayley Mess had a kill and two blocks at the net. Abbi Reynolds had five aces, nine points and three perfect passes. Liz Schiff contributed five perfect passes. Aubrie Simpson had four perfect passes and a dig. Lauren Stonewall had two aces, four points and three kills.