Blanchester boys run at Ohio Classic

HILLSBORO — The Blanchester boys high school and middle school cross country teams competed Saturday in the Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza here at Liberty Park.

Nick Musselman and Drew Wyss both finished in 20:12 with Musselman getting the nod with an 18th place finish.

Carson Wyss was the lone Blanchester runner in the middle school race.

SUMMARY

September 4, 2021

Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza

@Liberty Park

HS Boys Results

Teams

Western Brown 52 Clermont NE 52 Fairfield 98 Miami Trace 126 Goshen 142 Hillsboro 158 Manchester 164 Peebles 183 Winchester Eastern 201 McClain 251

Individuals

(1) Summit Northrup, CNE, 16:45; (18) Nick Musselman, BHS, 20:12; (19) Drew Wyss, BHS, 20:12; (43) Nainoa Tangonan, BHS, 23:03; (68) William Knapp, BHS, 27:13

–

MS Boys Results

Teams

Eastern Brown 59, Fairfield 69 Hillsboro 79 Clermont Northeastern 116 Fayetteville-Perry 116 Western Brown 122 Manchester 130 Goshen 163

Individuals

(1) Braydon Dill, WB, 11:47; (20) Carson Wyss, BLA, 14:15