WCS girls cross country teams at Lebanon

LEBANON — The Wilmington City Schools girls cross country teams ran Saturday at the Warrior CC Invitational at Lebanon High School.

There were two runners, one in the high school race and one in the middle school race.

Kennedy Moore had a personal best time of 25:56.5 in the varsity girls race.

In the middle school competition, Mia Hollingsworth also posted a PR with a time of 16:43.1

SUMMARY

September 4, 2021

Warrior CC Invitational

@Lebanon High School

HS Girls Results

Teams

Lebanon 38 Mercy McAuley 71 Madeira 72 Wyoming 140 Ursuline 147 Lakota East 165 Ross 189 Fairfield 217 Franklin 255 McNicholas 302 Centerville 305 Harrison 349 Roger Bacon 404 Trailblazers 426

Individuals

(1) Kensington Black, FR, 18:51.1; (144) Kennedy Moore, WIL, 25:56.5

–

MS Girls Results

Teams

Lebanon 61 Centerville 77 Beavercreek 79 Springboro 102 St Veronica 120 Batavia 129 Trailblazers 163 Franklin 216 Princeton 239

Individuals

(1) Kendall Hoeffel, LEB, 13:07.9; (58) Mia Hollingsworth, WIL, 16:43.1